Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death of a 50-year-old woman who was found slashed in the head, torso and arms in a home in Queens Thursday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell NBC 4 New York.

Officers responded to the home on 174th Street in Jamaica after getting a call for an evidence search shortly after 11 a.m.

They found the victim unresponsive in the home. Sources described her stabbing wounds as "severe."

The victim's husband spoke with detectives at a nearby precinct Thursday afternoon, but he hasn't been implicated in her death, the sources said.

Authorities say there is no one in custody and they have no description of a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.