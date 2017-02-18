Man Found Dead Inside Upper East Side Apartment: Police | NBC New York
Man Found Dead Inside Upper East Side Apartment: Police

    Police are investigating the death of a man found inside an Upper East Side apartment Saturday morning.

    Officers responded to a 911 call at 319 E. 92nd Street at around 6:10 a.m., police said. Police found the 45-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive.

    Authorities said paramedics rushed to the apartment and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

    There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

