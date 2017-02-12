Police are searching for a pair of individuals who posed as cops and cuffed their victims before stealing their belongings in Brooklyn.

A 16-year-old boy was walking in front of 2331 W. 11th St. when the suspects approached him at around 8:20 p.m. Dec. 17, 2016., police said. They handcuffed the teen, took his cellphone and threw it into a sewer before fleeing.

The pair allegedly robbed a 26-year-old man in front of 688 E. 40th Street at around 12:50 a.m. January 4. Authorities said the men approached the victim in a black Nissan Altima, displayed a shield and asked if he had narcotics before they stole his cellphone and wallet and fled.

One of the suspects grabbed a 25-year-old man from behind and placed him in a chokehold in front of East 23rd Street and Avenue W January 4 around 10:30 p.m., police said. The other suspect dug into the victim's jacket pockets, but the victim fought back before the pair fled the scene empty-handed.

Suspect #1 is believed to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair.

Suspect #2 is believed to be 6 foot 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. Both men are thought to be 25 year old.

Anyone with information on the assaults should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto their website to submit their tips.

Top Tri-State News Photos