Cookie Butter Oreos About to Hit Store Shelves

    Oreo is about to release a limited-edition cookie butter flavor in time for the fall season. 

    TODAY reports the Cookie Butter Oreos will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday. 

    The actual cookies are graham-flavored, and the cream filling is cookie butter-flavored. 

    TODAY notes the popularity of cookie butter has skyrocketed in the past few years, particularly among the Trader Joe's set addicted to cult-favorite Speculoos Cookie Butter.

    (Trader Joe's, incidentally, has its own version of the cookie butter cookie.) 

    A listing for Cookie Butter Oreo sandwiches on sites like Target confirm the existence of the cookies -- though they're not available to order just yet. 

    In the meantime, Oreo's fall favorite flavors are still being sold: apple pie, pumpkin spice, mocha, red velvet and even orange-flavored Halloween. There's are also the salted caramel and coconut Oreo thins. 

