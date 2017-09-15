A post shared by Markie (@markie_devo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Oreo is about to release a limited-edition cookie butter flavor in time for the fall season.

TODAY reports the Cookie Butter Oreos will be available in stores nationwide beginning Monday.

The actual cookies are graham-flavored, and the cream filling is cookie butter-flavored.

TODAY notes the popularity of cookie butter has skyrocketed in the past few years, particularly among the Trader Joe's set addicted to cult-favorite Speculoos Cookie Butter.

(Trader Joe's, incidentally, has its own version of the cookie butter cookie.)

A listing for Cookie Butter Oreo sandwiches on sites like Target confirm the existence of the cookies -- though they're not available to order just yet.

In the meantime, Oreo's fall favorite flavors are still being sold: apple pie, pumpkin spice, mocha, red velvet and even orange-flavored Halloween. There's are also the salted caramel and coconut Oreo thins.