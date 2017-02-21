What to Know INRIX analyzed the impact of traffic congestion in 38 countries, across 1,064 cities to determine the worst cities for congestion

Los Angeles came in first worldwide, followed by Moscow and New York

In the United States, the Cross Bronx Expressway was ranked the most congested corridor

New York City is the third-most congested city in the globe, and drivers waste dozens of hours a year on its high-trafficked roadways, according to a new study.

INRIX, which provides various Internet services and mobile applications related to road traffic and driver services, released the results of its 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard Monday.

Billed as the largest study of its kind, INRIX analyzed the impact of traffic congestion in 38 countries, across 1,064 cities to determine the worst cities for congestion worldwide.

According to the study, the average New York driver spent 89 hours in congestion last year during peak time periods -- about 13 percent of the average total drive time -- compared with 104 hours for drivers in Los Angeles, which ranked worst in the world for congestion. Moscow, where drivers spent 91 hours in traffic during peak times, came in second worst.

Though Los Angeles drivers spent more time in gridlock, the annual cost to the average New York driver, based on value of fuel and time wasted, among other factors, is more -- about $2,533 versus $2,408, the study found.

Nationally, congestion cost drivers nearly $300 billion in 2016, the study found.

INRIX also looked at the most congested corridors in the United States and found the Cross Bronx Expressway tops the list, with the average driver on the 4.7-mile stretch wasting 86 hours -- more than 3.5 days -- each year in congestion. Fifth Avenue and I-495 also cracked the 10 worst roads.

