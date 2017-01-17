There are a few days until the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.You can simply watch the inauguration from home or get in the political spirit at one of these events in NYC. Check out some ways to celebrate inauguration day.

Inauguration Day Sneak Peek, 33 35th Street 6A, at Brooklyn’s Industry City is the perfect opportunity to do a good deed. Industry City Distillery is offering an opportunity to "take the edge off" by purchasing beers from two of Brooklyn’s newest breweries, Wartega and Lineup. The $35 ticket includes four beers and a shot. All proceeds will go to the charity of the brewery's choice.

E's BAR, 511 Amsterdam, will celebrate Inauguration Day with a burger and beer special for $10 all day long. If you find yourself bored by the festivities on TV, there are more than 100 board games to choose from to keep yourself entertained and bring everyone together.

United Palace Cathedral, 4140 Broadway, is hosting "Inaugurate Love: Dreaming Our Nation United." This free event will be a day full of group meditation, indigenous ceremonies, sound healing, drumming circles, spoken word, short-play readings, poetry, dance and movement, live art, vocalists and instrumentalists. Special guest performances will include Ellen Burstyn, Gary Jules, United Palace Band and Ensemble Choir and more. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Bagatelle, 1 Little West 12th St., is one of many restaurants in the Meatpacking District donating $1 from every specialty Sangria Rose sold in January to the American Civil Liberties Union. There isn’t a better day to support that cause than on Inauguration Day.

Gold Sounds Bar, 44 Wilson Ave., is inviting everyone for a night of positive vibes. Come at 7:30 and jam out to some musical tunes. The proceeds from the $10 admission fee will be donated to Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ youth. Visitors are also encouraged to bring a coat for the New York Cares' annual coat drive.

Mundo, 37-06 36th Street, is serving up food specials from 5-11 p.m. to sooth your appetite. Guzzle some “Get Trumped” well shots for $4.50 or try the "America is Great" beer and burger combo.

Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th Street, will showcase "United: A Concert for the People" at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 and all proceeds will be donated to American Civil Liberties Union. The grand production will feature Marisa del Campo, Angela Novy along with many other performers.