Fitness buffs are fuming after being left high and dry when David Barton gyms across the city suddenly shut down overnight. Roseanne Colletti reports (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

New Yorkers are questioning the security of their personal details after papers containing David Barton Gym members' personal information were strewn across the street from the gym's former downtown Manhattan location.

Photocopies of identification cards, passports and visa information were found on gym waivers for the luxury fitness chain. The documents were out in plain sight, blowing across the street from the gym's former Astor Place location Thursday.

As some members have been allowed collect their personal belongings, the discovery has made people uneasy about the fitness chain's carelessness with sensitive information.

East Village resident Jordan Terry calls the mishap "extremely disturbing" and says he couldn't imagine having his personal details available for all to see without his knowledge.

"I can't remember a time where I saw information strewn about the street, but if that's something people are gonna do -- employees, members, or owners -- that's a whole new level of worry we have to think about," he said.

David Barton Gym declined to comment.

Fitness buffs fumed after David Barton gyms across the city suddenly shut down overnight in December.

Eight locations closed in five states, several of them in Manhattan, including the famed Limelight building in Chelsea. When members showed up to work out the morning after, they found a note on the locked doors telling them the gyms were closed for good.

Members received emails shortly after 1 a.m. informing them of the abrupt closure. The company said that market factors made it necessary for them to close for good.

"The company deeply regrets this final action, but due to severe competitive pressures, particularly in New York, it has become impossible for these locations to continue," David Barton Gym said in a statement.

Some members complained they were due refunds, while others griped about not being able to collect their personal items. The New York attorney general's office says if members feel they have a contract dispute, they should contact them.

The David Barton gyms had a distinct New York mystique, offering the look and feel of a nightclub. The clubs attracted celebrity clientele and people who enjoyed the upscale vibe of the centers.

New York Magazine noted in a 2013 profile of the founder, who opened his first location in 1992, that he could be considered a pioneer in the New York City health club-as-nightclub experience. The chain filed for Chapter 11 soon after it opened, however, and partnered with Meridian Sports Club California. Barton left his company in September 2013.

In addition to the New York centers, those in Miami, Chicago, Boston and Seattle were also closed. The chain will keep its Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Honolulu locations open.