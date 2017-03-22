Cocaine Found Concealed in Wooden Picture Frames at JFK

Cocaine was found concealed in wooden picture frames at JFK.

One woman’s plan to bring cocaine into the U.S. from Mexico was not so picture-perfect after all.

Fabiola Guerrero Mendoza faces narcotics smuggling charges after customs authorities at John F. Kennedy International Airport found cocaine concealed in three wooden frames Monday.

Customs agriculture specialists searched Mendoza’s baggage when she arrived at JFK from Mexico City. They discovered a white powder when her picture frames were x-rayed, which tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities say about 14 pounds of cocaine-filled frames were seized. They say a street value cannot be determined at this time.