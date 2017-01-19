A Jamaican woman arriving to the city from her native country was nabbed with $70,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a box of beef patties at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday, authorities say.

Customs officers pulled the woman aside when she got to the airport with a box of what appeared to be Tastee brand Jamaican beef patties. They opened the box and found 12 duct-taped packages containing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

In total, authorities seized 4 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $70,000.

The woman was arrested on a charge of importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. She faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in federal court in Manhattan.