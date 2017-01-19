$70,000 in Cocaine Found Stashed in Beef Patties at JFK: Officials | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

$70,000 in Cocaine Found Stashed in Beef Patties at JFK: Officials

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Handout

    A Jamaican woman arriving to the city from her native country was nabbed with $70,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a box of beef patties at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday, authorities say. 

    Customs officers pulled the woman aside when she got to the airport with a box of what appeared to be Tastee brand Jamaican beef patties. They opened the box and found 12 duct-taped packages containing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

    In total, authorities seized 4 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $70,000.

    The woman was arrested on a charge of importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. She faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in federal court in Manhattan.  

    TSA Reveals its 'Top 10 Most Unusual Finds' of 2016

    [NATL-LA] TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Most Unusual Finds' of 2016
    TSA/ @tsa Instagram account
    Published 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices