Coast Guard Searching for Ferry Jumper Near Governors Island: Officials
Coast Guard Searching for Ferry Jumper Near Governors Island: Officials

    The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the waters off Governors Island after witnesses reported someone jumping off the Staten Island Ferry.

    The Coast Guard says it received a call from New York Vessel Traffic Service about multiple people witnessing the person jump off the Spirit of America around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

    Ferry crews threw a life ring into the water and deployed their small boat, the Coast Guard said.

    Sector New York issued a 29-foot response boat from the Coast Guard’s New York station to assist in the search efforts, along with units from the NYPD and the FDNY.

