The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who disappeared while kite surfing off the coast of New Jersey on Friday, authorities say.

The 20-something-year-old man was kite surfing at Horseshoe Cove in Sandy Hook, south of New York Harbor, when he vanished, the Coast Guard said.

A boater called authorities around 5:30 p.m. and a number of agencies, including the Highlands police and fire departments, mounted a search for him.

He still hadn’t been found as of 9:30 p.m.