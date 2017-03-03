New York City-Sponsored Baby Showers Bring Services, Supplies to New Parents | NBC New York
New York City-Sponsored Baby Showers Bring Services, Supplies to New Parents

By Ashley Domagola

    FILE: In this April 23, 2016 photo, families gather at the Brownsville Recreation Center in Brooklyn for a baby shower.

    This Saturday kicks off the first in a series of city-sponsored baby showers for new and expecting families across the boroughs. 

    The baby showers assist expecting parents and their families by providing free diapers, clothing and other baby supplies. Expectant parents can also learn more about useful city services, like child care and registering for a library card. 

    This is the second year for the city-sponsored showers, which are a joint effort between First Lady Chirlane McCray and the New York City Children's Cabinet. 

    Saturday's event will be held at Monsignor Scanlan High School in the Bronx, in partnership with Catholic Guardian Services. 

    The city is hosting five baby showers from March through June. More information can be found on the nyc.gov website

