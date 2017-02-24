Wild Chair-Throwing Brawl at City Island Eatery Investigated

Authorities are investigating a chair-throwing brawl that broke out at a City Island restaurant Thursday night.

It's not clear what sparked the wild fight inside Seafood City. Chairs were picked up and thrown at least a dozen times as patrons shouted and scattered, cellphone video shows.

"They were swinging chairs left to right, people on the floor," said witness Samantha Daniels. "People had their kids, running."

John Doyle of the City Island Civic Association says the State Liquor Authority is investigating the fight and the establishment, but adds it takes significant evidence to revoke a liquor license.

Marjorie Velazquez of Community Board 10 says the SLA should consider doing it.

"This is a restaurant where many families come with small children," she said.

Neighbor Joseph Fitzroy, who lives across the street, worries about his own children's safety.

"Anytime a lot of people here, always incidents. Fights, a lot of drinking," he said.

Police patrolled the parking lot Friday night, and while the establishment was open for business, a sign on the door said alcohol has been capped at 6 p.m., at least for now.

Doyle says an off-duty police detail at the cafeteria-style restaurants in the area might be all that will curb the violence.

"We've been pushing for a paid detail for a year now," said Doyle. "The paid detail will allow for NYPD officers to be here to walk around."

Messages left with the restaurant's management were not immediately returned Friday.

City Island is a small island and neighborhood part of the Bronx, at the very western end of the Long Island Sound. Its seafood eateries have become a popular attraction.