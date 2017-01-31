Christie Approval Rating, at Record Lows, Falls Even Lower

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the New Jersey League of Municipalities annual luncheon, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J. Christie said he has every intention of serving out his full term as governor and doesn't have any reason to believe he won't. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In December, a poll said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had the lowest approval rating of any governor in the country in at least 20 years.

This month, it's lower.

A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday finds Christie has a 17 percent approval rating, with huge disapproval gaps in almost every single demographic. An early December poll from Quinnipiac had the governor's approval rating at 19 percent.

"It's interesting, in an unfriendly way, to wonder how low Gov. Christopher Christie's job-approval numbers might drop," said Mickey Carroll, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement.

The same poll also found the leading Democrat in this year's governor's race, former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy, has a 16-point lead over Republican Kim Guadagno, the lieutenant governor.