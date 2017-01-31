Christie Approval Rating, at Record Lows, Falls Even Lower | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Christie Approval Rating, at Record Lows, Falls Even Lower

A new poll also showed Murphy with a large lead over Guadagno in this year's race

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the New Jersey League of Municipalities annual luncheon, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J. Christie said he has every intention of serving out his full term as governor and doesn't have any reason to believe he won't. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    In December, a poll said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had the lowest approval rating of any governor in the country in at least 20 years.

    This month, it's lower.

    A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday finds Christie has a 17 percent approval rating, with huge disapproval gaps in almost every single demographic. An early December poll from Quinnipiac had the governor's approval rating at 19 percent. 

    "It's interesting, in an unfriendly way, to wonder how low Gov. Christopher Christie's job-approval numbers might drop," said Mickey Carroll, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a statement.

    The same poll also found the leading Democrat in this year's governor's race, former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy, has a 16-point lead over Republican Kim Guadagno, the lieutenant governor. 

    Published 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us