A Staten Island chiropractor faces stalking and harassment charges after she threatened two crossing guards with racial epithets and spit on one of their children, an NYPD detective says.

Danielle Serini sent a package to the 120th Precinct station house addressed to the women and their superior with a racist note threatening one of their children attached, prosecutors said.

"My next opportunity will be getting rid of you and that ugly a-- n---er child of the crossing guard," the letter read, according to the complaint. "Keep thinking he's safe in school, but when the opportunity hits, it will with a bang. N---ers don't belong in my neighborhood...Bang Bang!"

The harassment began last April, when the 38-year-old doctor threatened one of the women to stop issuing tickets to her patients on the corner of Slosson Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

Between May 2 and June 20, Serini intentionally taunted, shouted and cursed at the women at the same school crossing zone, even going as far as spitting on one of them, the complaint says.

Serini was issued an order of protection against the women last June. Despite the restraining order, the harassment continued.

She threw a lollipop at one of the guards from her car Feb. 16 and sent packages of Dum Dum brand lollipops March 7, with notes attached that read "Clue 1", "Clue 2" and "It ends with you!", the compaint said.

Serini was charged with criminal contempt, stalking and aggravated harassment.

She became a licensed chiropractor in August 2004 and is valid to work in New York through September 2018, according to state records.

Neither Serini nor her attorney, Mark Forte, responded to requests for comment Friday.