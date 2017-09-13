Police are questioning a man after they said he stabbed a woman and her child in a violent episode at a Bronx apartment. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Police are questioning a man after they said he stabbed a woman and her daughter in a violent episode at a Bronx apartment that neighbors claim ended with the man dangling the child over a fire escape as onlookers tried to help.

Authorities said the man busted down the door to the woman's Mott Haven apartment about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and attacked both her and the girl inside the home. It's not clear what spurred the violence, but police said the man was emotionally disturbed and romantically involved with the woman.

One neighbor told News 4 that she and others tried to help as the mother struggled with her attacker to protect her child, rushing into the apartment.

And at some point, the neighbor said, the man also dangled the child over the edge of a fire escape by her neck.

Another neighbor told News 4 that he ran up the fire escape and bashed the man in the head with a lamp in order to stop the onslaught.

"They did the human thing, they did what was right," one neighbor said of the good Samaritans who helped. "They helped the girl and the mother."

The mother was stabbed in the stomach; the child had cuts on her arm. Both were taken to Lincoln Hospital with multiple stab wounds after the attack.

No charges have been filed in the case.