A 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone on the streets of the Bronx Thursday morning, authorities say.

Police say a taxi driver spotted the child walking along Sedgwick Avenue, near West 167th Street, in Highbridge around 6 a.m. The driver brought the boy to the old 44th Precinct station house nearby, which now houses the NYPD's Bronx Task Force.

Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but appeared to be OK. It wasn't clear how long he had been outside.

The Administration for Children's Services was notified.