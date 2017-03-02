Taxi Driver Finds 3-Year-Old Boy Wandering Bronx Streets Alone | NBC New York
Taxi Driver Finds 3-Year-Old Boy Wandering Bronx Streets Alone

    The driver brought the child to police.

    A 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone on the streets of the Bronx Thursday morning, authorities say. 

    Police say a taxi driver spotted the child walking along Sedgwick Avenue, near West 167th Street, in Highbridge around 6 a.m. The driver brought the boy to the old 44th Precinct station house nearby, which now houses the NYPD's Bronx Task Force. 

    Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but appeared to be OK. It wasn't clear how long he had been outside. 

    The Administration for Children's Services was notified. 

