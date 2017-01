The medical examiner has ruled the death of a 3-year-old East Harlem boy last summer a homicide, police said Friday.

Little Caleb Rivera was taken to a hospital Aug. 3 after authorities responded to a 911 call at the Jefferson Houses for a call of a child in distress.

They found Rivera covered in bruises and took him to a hospital. The boy died two days later.

No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.