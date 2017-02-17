Boy in 'Very Critical' Condition After Dog Attack: NYPD

Police take out one of the dogs living in the Brooklyn home

A boy is in very critical condition after he was bitten by a dog inside a Brooklyn home Friday evening, officials say.

The 5-year-old boy was attacked by one of the two family dogs inside 558 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville at about 7 p.m., according to police.

The FDNY said the child was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious conditions with bite marks; police have since said the boy is in "very critical" condition.

The dog has been removed to Animal Care and Control.