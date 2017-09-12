The former NBA enforcer and rebounding machine with the Knicks is accused of striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist in February. (Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017)

What to Know Former Knicks great Charles Oakley sued the team's owner James Dolan for libel and slander

Oakley alleges he was defamed after a scuffle at Madison Square Garden in early February

Oakley accepted a deal with prosecutors in August on criminal charges related to the fight

Former Knicks star Charles Oakley sued James Dolan and MSG for libel and slander on Tuesday over a much-publicized dispute at the Garden earlier this year.

The suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, also alleges assault, battery and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It seeks compensatory damages for "emotional distress and/or mental anguish" and punitive damages.

MSG was not immediately available to comment.



Following the Feb. 8 incident, the Knicks owner and MSG launched "a coordinated and defamatory public relations campaign against Mr. Oakley, baselessly accusing him of abusing fans and staff, acting inappropriately and struggling with alcoholism," Oakley alleges in his suit.

"By propagating these blatant lies about Mr. Oakley, Defendants Dolan and MSG have caused irreparable harm to his name and career and discriminated against him based on the false perception that he is an alcoholic, all in a transparent attempt to denigrate his standing among Knicks fans," the suit also alleges.

On Feb. 8, Oakley sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Security approached, and a fracas ensued. Oakley was ejected and handcuffed.

Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. He was accused of striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist, and when two other people tried to intervene, both were pushed and received cuts.

He reached a deal in August with prosecutors that will lead to the charges being dropped if he stays out of trouble for six months and complies with a condition barring him from Madison Square Garden for one year, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said at the time.

The 53-year-old said then that a trial would waste time and money that should be used to "keep the streets better for kids."

His lawyer said Oakley didn't need a trial to prove his innocence.

The former NBA enforcer and rebounding machine played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, helping the team reach the NBA Finals. He has since had a splintered relationship with the organization because of his criticism of Dolan.