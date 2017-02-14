Charles Oakley's Ban From Madison Square Garden Lifted: AP | NBC New York
Charles Oakley's Ban From Madison Square Garden Lifted: AP

By Brian Mahoney

    Knicks fans are standing behind former player Charles Oakley after Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan banned him indefinitely Friday. Michael George reports.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Jim Dolan had said Charles Oakley was banned from the arena indefinitely after a scuffle involving security personnel

    • Knicks fans united in support of the former superstar player

    • NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan spoke with Dolan and Oakley Monday in hopes of negotiating a truce

    Madison Square Garden has lifted its ban of Charles Oakley, a person briefed on the discussions tells The Associated Press.

    The person who spoke to the AP on Tuesday says the former Knicks star who was arrested at a game last week is welcome back at the arena. 

    Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan banned Oakley on Friday, two days after the former power forward had an altercation with security guards while attending a game. 

    But the sides reconciled quickly, helped by a meeting Monday at NBA headquarters with Commissioner Adam Silver and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Jordan and Oakley were teammates in Chicago before Oakley was traded to New York, where he became a fan favorite with the Knicks from 1988-98.

