Charges Dropped Against Suspect in DJ Hit-and-Run Killing

Charges have been dropped against the driver arrested in the hit-and-run death of a popular radio DJ in Brooklyn, a law enforcement source said.

The source told NBC 4 New York that the case against Kevin Ozoria could not proceed because there was insufficient evidence that the 27-year-old drove the car.

A witness said a woman was seen leaving the driver's side of the car the night of the incident.

Ozoria was charged with leaving the scene resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence after he turned himself in to police Friday, the NYPD said.

He was suspected of hitting John Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul of the popular latin radio station Mega 97.9.

The news comes just a day after a wake for Guerrero was held at Ortiz Funeral Home in the Bronx, where a long line of mourners gathered to mourn a the respected and much-loved disc jockey.