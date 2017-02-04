Cat Killed, Dog Rescued in New Jersey Building Blaze: Hoboken Police Department | NBC New York
Cat Killed, Dog Rescued in New Jersey Building Blaze: Hoboken Police Department

    A cat was killed, but a dog was rescued from a Saturday morning fire in New Jersey, officials from the Hoboken Police Department said.

    The fire department received a call about the fire at 9:59 a.m., officials said. It's not clear what type of alarm it was.

    Authorities said one officer was treated at the scene for smoke ventilation, but was not taken to the hospital. 

    A dog was rescued and reunited with its owner. Officials said the only known casualty is a cat. There were no other injuries reported.

