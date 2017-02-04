A cat was killed, but a dog was rescued from a Saturday morning fire in New Jersey, officials from the Hoboken Police Department said.

The fire department received a call about the fire at 9:59 a.m., officials said. It's not clear what type of alarm it was.

Authorities said one officer was treated at the scene for smoke ventilation, but was not taken to the hospital.

A dog was rescued and reunited with its owner. Officials said the only known casualty is a cat. There were no other injuries reported.

