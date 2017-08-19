The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation is releasing hundreds of photos of New York City by the artist Carole Teller, who has lived in the East Village since the early 1960s. The photos, which span the early 1960s to the early 1990s, capture a city undergoing immense change. Greenwich Village, the Lower East Side and other neighborhoods are brought to life in Teller's photos. Her street scenes encapsulate a bygone era and her portraits offer glimpses into the lives of people who have long since moved on. The GVSHP plans to release more than 500 photos by Teller in the coming weeks and months. You can find more of her photos on the GVSHP website.