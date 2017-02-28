A family dog died in a New Jersey house fire that started when a man dropped a cigarette under a bed late Monday, authorities say.

The man told police the bed and mattress in the spare bedroom of the home on North Cherokee Lane in Brick Township immediately caught fire after he dropped the cigarette, officials said.

He said he tried to douse the flames but couldn't.

Heavy smoke and flames had already consumed the home by the time police and firefighters arrived.

Emergency crews found the dog in the home and tried to resuscitate it, but it later died.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely. Police say the home was heavily damaged in the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing.