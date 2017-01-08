Car Drives Into Pond; Man Rescued From Water: Witnesses

A diver wearing orange is in the water after a car plunged into a pond.

A driver lost control Sunday and plunged a car into a pond on Long Island, witnesses said. Rescuers pulled a man from the water, police said.

The car hit a patch of ice on a right turn near the corner of Searington Road and I U Willets Road in Albertsville, witnesses said. They saw police and firefighters pull a man out of water and said he appeared to be unconscious.

A neighbor heard a crash and saw first responders wade into the water.

The car was in the water when an NBC New York crew arrived at the scene. It was hoisted out of the water.

It's not clear how many people were in the car.