Van Strikes Pedestrians, Crashes Into Water in Queens: FDNY - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Van Strikes Pedestrians, Crashes Into Water in Queens: FDNY

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Van Strikes Pedestrians, Crashes Into Water in Queens: FDNY
    NBC 4 New York

    A van hit two pedestrians and fell into a pond in Queens Saturday, authorities said.

    Fire officials received a call at 7:28 p.m. of a white van striking two pedestrians at Brookville Boulevard in Rosedale. The van fell into a pond, officials said.

    It is unclear if the pedestrians who was hit fell into the water as well.


    Six people are in serious condition: two have serious life-theatening injuries, three have serious non-life threatening injuries and one has minor injuries, authorities said.

    They were taken to Jamaica and Long Island Jewish hospitals, officials said.

    The van was pulled out of the water, officials said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us