A van hit two pedestrians and fell into a pond in Queens Saturday, authorities said.

Fire officials received a call at 7:28 p.m. of a white van striking two pedestrians at Brookville Boulevard in Rosedale. The van fell into a pond, officials said.

It is unclear if the pedestrians who was hit fell into the water as well.





Six people are in serious condition: two have serious life-theatening injuries, three have serious non-life threatening injuries and one has minor injuries, authorities said.

They were taken to Jamaica and Long Island Jewish hospitals, officials said.

The van was pulled out of the water, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.