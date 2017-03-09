1 Hurt When Car Slams into Hackensack Business: Fire Officials | NBC New York
    Hackensack Fire Department

    An SUV slammed into a building in Hackensack, New Jersey, Thursday, sending large cement blocks tumbling onto the vehicle and ground below. 

    The commercial one-story building by South River Street and Wysocki Place appears to house a computer repair business. 

    Photos from the Hackensack Fire Department shows the car smashed into the garage door, which was angled inward. Cement blocks were dislodged, with several on the hood of the car and the ground below. 

    Fire officials say there was one minor injury. 

    A cause is being investigated. 

