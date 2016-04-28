Car Slams Into Building in NJ

A car jumped a curb and slammed into a building in New Jersey Wednesday night, authorities said.

The car was traveling near Watchung Avenue and East 2nd Street in Plainfield at about 10 p.m. when it hopped onto the curb and went through the front of a Jackson Hewitt tax office.

The fire department evacuated the building soon after the accident, police said.

It's unclear how many people were displaced because of the accident, but no injuries were immediately reported.