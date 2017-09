A wild crash in the Bronx sent nearly a half dozen people to the hospital Tuesday, officials say.

Copper 4 was over the wreck that happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Eastchester Road and Givan Avenue in Williamsbridge.

Authorities said two cars collided and one ended up jumping the curb and slamming into a fence.

Five people were taken to an area hospital, according to officials. Three are in serious but stable condition and two suffered minor injuries.