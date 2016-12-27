Woman Dead in 4-Car Crash That Sends Vehicle Into Long Island Pizzeria: Police | NBC New York
Woman Dead in 4-Car Crash That Sends Vehicle Into Long Island Pizzeria: Police

    A woman died and a man was seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle accident that sent one car plowing into a pizzeria on Long Island late Monday, authorities say. 

    At least four cars were involved in the accident on Larkfield Road near Fifth Avenue in East Northport around 9:50 p.m. One vehicle ended up crashing into Mario's Pizza on Larkfield.

    Police say a female driver was killed; a male driver was hospitalized in serious condition and another female driver and her two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A fourth driver and his passenger were not hurt. 

