A woman died and a man was seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle accident that sent one car plowing into a pizzeria on Long Island late Monday, authorities say.

At least four cars were involved in the accident on Larkfield Road near Fifth Avenue in East Northport around 9:50 p.m. One vehicle ended up crashing into Mario's Pizza on Larkfield.

Police say a female driver was killed; a male driver was hospitalized in serious condition and another female driver and her two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A fourth driver and his passenger were not hurt.