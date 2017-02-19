Car Crashes Into Conveinience Store in NYC, Hurting Person Inside | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Car Crashes Into Conveinience Store in NYC, Hurting Person Inside

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A car crashed into a Mobil Mart in the Bronx on Sunday, crushing a person inside the store between aisles that were pushed together, video shows. 

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    A car crashed into a Mobil Mart in the Bronx on Sunday, crushing a person inside the store between aisles that were pushed together, video shows. 

    Dramatic surveillance video shows a white car driving into the store on Grand Concourse, pushing one aisle into another as a man stood in between them. He completely disappears from sight and packages of food topple to the ground. 

    Seconds later, he emerges, walking but bent over and clutching his body. 

    One person was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Jane Lawrence
    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us