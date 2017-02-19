A car crashed into a Mobil Mart in the Bronx on Sunday, crushing a person inside the store between aisles that were pushed together, video shows.

Dramatic surveillance video shows a white car driving into the store on Grand Concourse, pushing one aisle into another as a man stood in between them. He completely disappears from sight and packages of food topple to the ground.

Seconds later, he emerges, walking but bent over and clutching his body.

One person was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment, firefighters said.