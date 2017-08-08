A man swerved to avoid some sort of animal on a Long Island service road early Tuesday and crashed into an urgent care center, authorities say.

Suffolk County police say the unidentified man was driving westbound on Sunrise Service Road around 3:15 a.m. when he tried to avoid hitting the animal and crashed into the City MD Urgent Care building on Sunrise Highway.

There was some damage to a wall of the building, but police say the driver wasn't hurt. Building inspectors were called to the scene to assess the extent of the damage to the urgent care facility.