A car fire on Interstate 95 in Woodbridge Thursday morning brought traffic to a halt.

Chopper 4 captured video of the vehicle engulfed in flames in the truck lane on I-95 southbound just before Exit 10.

A local fire department had arrived at the scene to start putting out the flames just before 10:30 a.m.

All lanes were stopped briefly due to smoke crossing over the highway, causing traffic delays heading towards Woodbridge.

