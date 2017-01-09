Stolen Car Crashes Into NY Pond, Killing 3: State Police

New York polices say three men travelling in a stolen car crashed into a pond in Albertson, Long Island. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

Authorities are expected to hold a news briefing Monday afternoon on the accident that killed three people when a car that had been stolen days earlier skidded off a road and crashed into an ice-cold pond on Long Island, state police said.

The 2010 Honda was stolen on Friday, according to New York State Police, who said that a trooper noticed the car Sunday night and followed it before it sped up at the intersection of IU Willets and Searingtown roads in Albertson.

Police said the trooper didn't turn on his cruiser lights and siren or pursue the vehicle, but the driver figured out he or she was being followed and accelerated. Moments later, the car flew off the road and into the freezing pond.

“The vehicle accelerated into the intersection here at Searingtown Road, crashed into a fence, and I believe overturned into the Sump Pond,” police Maj. David Candelaria said.

Damon Multani and Alex Stephen were driving behind the Honda when it crashed.

“He made a right turn and there was ice there and he just slid into the water,” Multani said.

“I was scared, I was definitely shocked when I saw him drive into the pond,” Stephen said.

There were no survivors, police said. One person was found in the water and two other people were pulled from the Honda after it was lifted onto land and pried open with the jaws of life.

The victims' names weren't released pending notification of their families.

Neighbors watched as first responders waded into the water to retrieve the wrecked and soaked vehicle Sunday night.