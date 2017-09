Police say the driver of a cab hit the woman and then took off. (Published 33 minutes ago)

A woman was hit and killed by a cab that fled the scene in Manhattan, police say.

The woman, who is homeless, was hit on East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side by the yellow cab, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

Police say they are still looking for the driver of the cab.