A 43-year-old woman shot in the back on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon appears to have been an innocent bystander, police say.

The woman was shot in front of 1397 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick at about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Investigators believe she was hit when two males on bicycles fired a gun or guns, and that she was not the intended target.

The woman was taken to Wyckoff Hospital, where she's listed in serious but stable condition.