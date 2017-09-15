Police are looking for an attacker they said made anti-Muslim remarks before slapping a phone from a 53-year-old's man's hand and punching him the face.

Authorities said the attacker was arguing with the 53-year-old at Wyckoff Avenue and Stockholm Street in Bushwick about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and at some point the attacker began using slurs.

The attacker then slapped the phone from his victim's hand, shattering the screen. Police said he then slugged the man in the face and ran off.

The 53-year-old said he had pain in his neck after the attack but refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the attacker should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.