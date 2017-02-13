4 Hurt When School Bus Jumps Sidewalk on Upper East Side | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

4 Hurt When School Bus Jumps Sidewalk on Upper East Side

Weather conditions were difficult, with icy roads all over the region

    Fire officials say four people were taken to hospitals in serious but stable condition.

    Four people were hurt when a school bus jumped a sidewalk on the Upper East Side Monday morning, authorities said. 

    The victims were taken to hospitals in serious but stable condition after the 8:15 a.m. accident on Third Avenue and East 85th Street. 

    Photos posted to social media showed the mini bus entirely on the sidewalk, passersby standing around it as firefighters tended to the injured.

    It wasn't clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident; the cause is under investigation.  

    Another accident involving a school bus was reported in Brooklyn Monday, though there did not appear to be any significant injuries.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

