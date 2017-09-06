Bus Hits Median, Flips Over on Interstate 280 in New Jersey; 2 Hurt as Traffic Backs Up - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Bus Hits Median, Flips Over on Interstate 280 in New Jersey; 2 Hurt as Traffic Backs Up

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bus Hits Median, Flips Over on Interstate 280 in New Jersey; 2 Hurt as Traffic Backs Up

    A bus with five people aboard crashed into the median on Interstate 280 in Roseland, New Jersey, and flipped over early Tuesday, injuring two people and wreaking havoc on traffic in the area, authorities say. 

    State police say they got a call about the accident shortly before 5:30 a.m. The driver and four passengers were the only people aboard the bus; it was the only vehicle involved in the accident, authorities say. 

    Two people suffered minor injuries. The other three weren't hurt. 

    The eastbound accident near exit 4 created a traffic nightmare, causing gridlock back to exit 1, according to Total Traffic. The left lane was blocked for a time as authorities investigated. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 NY

    A cause of the accident is under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us