A bus with five people aboard crashed into the median on Interstate 280 in Roseland, New Jersey, and flipped over early Tuesday, injuring two people and wreaking havoc on traffic in the area, authorities say.

State police say they got a call about the accident shortly before 5:30 a.m. The driver and four passengers were the only people aboard the bus; it was the only vehicle involved in the accident, authorities say.

Two people suffered minor injuries. The other three weren't hurt.

The eastbound accident near exit 4 created a traffic nightmare, causing gridlock back to exit 1, according to Total Traffic. The left lane was blocked for a time as authorities investigated.

A cause of the accident is under investigation.