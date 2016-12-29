A Connecticut bus driver was arrested for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel. No students were injured. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016)

What to Know A Connecticut man was arrested after he allegedly slept while driving a school bus with children on board

Though no kids were aboard Paul Pixley's bus when he was arrested, police said he had been sleeping with kids on board earlier in the day

One student frantically snapped photos of Pixley and sent them to her mother with the captions: "OMGG" and "My bus driver is sleeping"

A Connecticut bus driver admitted to taking cough syrup and methadone before he allegedly dozed off behind the wheel with 30 children aboard earlier this month, according to an arrest report.

Paul Pixley told investigators he had taken 80 mg of methadone prior to his shift Dec. 16, the arrest report says. After initially denying being asleep several times, he confessed he maybe shouldn't have been driving, one reason being, he may have taken NyQuil instead of DayQuil.

The snooze prompted a flurry of frantic text messages to parents from kids aboard the bus. One student, who told her mother she feared for her life, snapped photos of Pixley with the captions "OMGG," "Sleep" and "My bus driver is sleeping."

"She was like, 'Mom, our bus is going to crash,'" her mother Vienna Dipiave said. "She goes, 'Our bus driver's falling asleep.' She sent me a barrage of texts: 'Mom, hurry up,' 'Mom, I'm scared.'"

Paul Pixley was arrested for allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a school bus in Connecticut.



Shelton Police received calls about a bus driver falling asleep at the wheel and swerving all over the road later that afternoon and pulled him over. Though no kids were aboard Paul Pixley's bus when he was arrested, police said he had been sleeping with kids on board earlier in the day.

According to the arrest report, Pixley is accused of falling asleep nearly a dozen times in little more than two hours on the job.

Pixley was charged with 30 counts of risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. His bond was set at $75,000.

"Be assured that this driver will never drive for our school system ever again," Superintendent Chris Clouet said in a statement.

Greg Walter, vice President of the bus company, Landmark Student Transportation, stressed that they do background checks on all employees and that Pixley's pre-employment background test and drug test came back clean.

"We are cooperating with everyone, we want to know what happened. Our number one priority is safety and if it can't be done safely we don't want to do it," Walter said.