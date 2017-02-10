Emergency Crews Respond to Bus Accident in Orange County | NBC New York
Emergency Crews Respond to Bus Accident in Orange County

    Authorities are responding to a crash involving a bus and at least one other car in Orange County.

    Officials say there was a collision on Route 17 in Tuxedo around 10:30 a.m. Friday. 

    It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the accident, nor was there any word on injuries.

    Photos obtained by some news outlets showed a completely demolished car under the front driver's side of the bus. The windshields of both vehicles were shattered. 

    Total Traffic said Route 17 was closed in both directions between Tuxedo and Lake Kanawauke roads.

    The accident follows a major winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on much of the tri-state area, including parts of Orange County.

