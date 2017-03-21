The family of a presumed victim in a horrific double murder says the car of one of the stars from the Real Housewives of New Jersey is now key evidence. Ray Villeda reports.

Two men have been arrested on a litany of charges, including felony murder and conspiracy, in the execution-style shooting deaths of two victims whose bodies were found in a burning Audi in Paterson, New Jersey, last week.

Clarence Williams, 26, and Gerry Thomas, 28, were arrested late Monday in the deaths of 27-year-old Aaron Anderson and 25-year-old Antonio Vega, officials announced Tuesday. All four men are from Paterson.

The bodies of Anderson and Vega were found Friday in a burned-out Audi on East 28th Street. The car belonged to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePoala, known as Kim D on the show. Her son Chris Camiscioli drives the car, according to Michelle Ryerson, Anderson's mother.

Camiscioli asked Anderson to drive him to the airport Thursday night, Ryerson said. Anderson was keeping the car until Camiscioli returned, she said.

Law enforcement sources say Anderson and Vega were shot in the head execution-style, then the Audi was set on fire. A motive hasn't been determined, but investigators are looking into whether drugs were involved, sources said.

DePoala posted a message on Instagram Sunday saying that she and her son were safe and her "deepest condolences go out to the victims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."

In addition to the felony murder and conspiracy crimes, Williams and Thomas are charged with robbery, arson and possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes. Details on what led authorities to Williams and Thomas weren't immediately available, nor was it clear if the men had retained attorneys.