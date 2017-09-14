Burglar Steals $11K in Bikes from Williamsburg Apartment: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Burglar Steals $11K in Bikes from Williamsburg Apartment: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Burglar Steals $11K in Bikes from Williamsburg Apartment: NYPD
    NYPD

    Police are looking for a burglar they say stole three bikes on two separate occasions worth a total of over $11,000 from a Brooklyn apartment.

    In the first robbery on the night of July 1, the suspect took a Trek 1000 road bike and a specialized Langster bike from an apartment on Berry Street and South 5th Street in Williamsburg, according to cops. Police say the bikes were worth about $2,100.

    Shortly after midnight on September 3, the burglar returned to the same apartment and stole a Low bicycle, valued at approximately $9,000, according to cops.

    Police released surveillance video on Thursday in hopes of finding him.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @NYPDNews/Twitter

    Anyone with information about the thief should call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us