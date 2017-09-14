Police are looking for a burglar they say stole three bikes on two separate occasions worth a total of over $11,000 from a Brooklyn apartment.

In the first robbery on the night of July 1, the suspect took a Trek 1000 road bike and a specialized Langster bike from an apartment on Berry Street and South 5th Street in Williamsburg, according to cops. Police say the bikes were worth about $2,100.

Shortly after midnight on September 3, the burglar returned to the same apartment and stole a Low bicycle, valued at approximately $9,000, according to cops.

Police released surveillance video on Thursday in hopes of finding him.

Anyone with information about the thief should call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.