Burglar Makes off With Cash From Long Island Yoga Studio: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Burglar Makes off With Cash From Long Island Yoga Studio: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Burglar Makes off With Cash From Long Island Yoga Studio: Police

    Police on Long Island are searching for a man they say burglarized a yoga studio.

    Investigators say a man broke into Hot Yoga 4 You on Voice Road in Carle Place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say the suspect is seen on camera breaking in by smashing the studio's front glass door.

    The suspect stole an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and then fled on foot, according to police. 

    Police have released an image of the suspect, who is seen wearing a hat, from surveillance footage.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Massive Fire Tears Through New Jersey Pizza Parlor, Nearby Businesses
    Published at 6:00 AM EDT on Jul 24, 2017 | Updated at 6:01 AM EDT on Jul 24, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us