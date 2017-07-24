Police on Long Island are searching for a man they say burglarized a yoga studio.

Investigators say a man broke into Hot Yoga 4 You on Voice Road in Carle Place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say the suspect is seen on camera breaking in by smashing the studio's front glass door.

The suspect stole an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and then fled on foot, according to police.

Police have released an image of the suspect, who is seen wearing a hat, from surveillance footage.