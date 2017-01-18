Stranger Breaks into Long Island Home, Strips Off Clothing and Gets into Bed With Victim: Police | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Stranger Breaks into Long Island Home, Strips Off Clothing and Gets into Bed With Victim: Police

    Nassau County Police
    Sketch of suspect in Westbury break-in

    Police are looking for a man in a bizarre home invasion on Long Island last fall in which he allegedly got in through an open window, took off his clothes and got into bed with someone.

    The man pictured in the police sketch broke into the Jefferson Street home in Westbury at about 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Nassau police said. 

    He disrobed and got into bed with the victim, according to police. When she left the room to alert family members, the suspect ran away. 

    The suspect is described as about 26 to 27 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered. 

    Published 58 minutes ago

