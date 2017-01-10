Surveillance footage shows the man bash the woman in the face as she walks by, then pick something up and walk out of the camera frame. (Published 2 hours ago)

A stranger randomly punched a 53-year-old woman in the forehead in a Brooklyn Burger King, leaving her with pain, bruising and swelling, authorities say.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 30s, attacked the woman in the fast-food joint on Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).