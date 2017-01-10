Stranger Randomly Punches Woman in Face in Brooklyn Burger King: Police | NBC New York
Stranger Randomly Punches Woman in Face in Brooklyn Burger King: Police

    Surveillance footage shows the man bash the woman in the face as she walks by, then pick something up and walk out of the camera frame. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A stranger randomly punched a 53-year-old woman in the forehead in a Brooklyn Burger King, leaving her with pain, bruising and swelling, authorities say. 

    Police say the man, believed to be in his 30s, attacked the woman in the fast-food joint on Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Dec. 30. 

    Surveillance footage shows the man bash the woman in the face as she walks by, then pick something up and walk out of the camera frame. 

    Police say the attack was unprovoked. 

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

