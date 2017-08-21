Two buildings in Harlem were evacuated Monday after a brick apparently fell from one of the structures, prompting concerns about potential instability, according to a Department of Buildings spokesperson.

The FDNY responded to a report of an unstable building on Lexington Avenue around 11:15 a.m. The call came in as crews were doing construction work on the side of the building. That building, and one nearby, was evacuated as a precaution.

Fire officials quickly said the building did not appear to be unstable. The Department of Buildings is investigating.