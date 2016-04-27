Bryant Park to Dance the Night Away | NBC New York
Bryant Park to Dance the Night Away

By JaJa Hsu

    Bryant Park will be hosting a dance party every Wednesday this summer that will include live bands and professional dance instructors.

    Dance Party will kick off at 5 p.m. May 4 with an Opening Night Ball. The first night will not feature three dance lessons, including the foxtrot, Charleston and jitterbug.

    In following weeks, one new dance will be taught at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a party at 7 p.m.

    Click here to see a full list of the dances included in the parties. 

    Dance Party is hosted and produced by Talia Castro-Pozo, who has produced other dance events throughout the city, according to her website.

    The events are open to all ages. 

    Published at 4:14 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 4:15 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016

