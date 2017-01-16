A man and his sister were shot while walking in Newark Monday afternoon, and the brother was killed on the scene, authorities say.

The 25-year-old man, Tony Branch, and his 23-year-old sister were walking on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue when they were shot at about 4 p.m., Essex County prosecutors say.

Branch was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His sister, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

Prosecutors and Newark police detectives are investigating.