A man and his sister were shot while walking in Newark Monday afternoon, and the brother was killed on the scene, authorities say.
The 25-year-old man, Tony Branch, and his 23-year-old sister were walking on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue when they were shot at about 4 p.m., Essex County prosecutors say.
Branch was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His sister, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.
Prosecutors and Newark police detectives are investigating.
Published 22 minutes ago